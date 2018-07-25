CASA gets ready for the holidays with Christmas in July

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's that time of year again...Christmas in July.

On Tuesday, those with CASA are celebrating at Chick-Fil-A.

CASA prepared Santa's gift bags.

They gathered supplies for the Christmas party in December.

Last year, CASA advocated for over 1,000 abused and neglected children.

The event provides for those kids who need a Christmas miracle.

You can stop by Chick-Fil-A any day until the 31st and drop off a toy.

You'll even receive a gift card!