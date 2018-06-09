CASA Volunteer: Kids don't have a choice, were born into situation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For several years, you've heard the story of CASA. They are court appointed special advocates, charged with speaking out for kids who can't.

They always need volunteers. Nancy Bauer decided to be one of them.

"I remember when I was in school, and I would see those less fortunate, and I would cry at Christmas because I know they'd not get as much as I was going to get at Christmas time," Bauer said.

When the court has to place kids in a better living situation, she's one of the volunteers who speak on their behalf. She said she wanted to do it because there's a need.

"They are born into this sort of situation. They don't get to choose and they don't have the power to choose," Bauer said.

As she volunteers, Bauer meets the children and forms a relationship with them to understand their situations. CASA helps her do that with places like the "giving room." It's where she and other volunteers can get toys, clothes, and other special items for the kids.

Bauer couldn't tell us who her kids were. Neither could she explain their issues in detail, because they're classified. However, she's seen the difference her help can make.

"The mother has a drug addiction. The children are very well adjusted. The boy is getting straight A's in school," Bauer said.

They are children dealing with adult issues... without adults to help them. Bauer chooses to fill in the gaps, and she's happy to do it.

It's because to her, this job pays more than any check ever could.

If you'd like to become a CASA volunteer, there is an informational meeting on June 27 at the Vigo County Library. It begins at 5:30 and goes until 6:30 p.m. The next training course for future volunteers begins on July 7th.