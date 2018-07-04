Clear

CASA kicks off Christmas in July

The court-appointed special advocates for children started a Christmas in July toy drive.

Posted: Jul. 2, 2018 4:35 PM
Updated: Jul. 2, 2018 6:30 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The court-appointed special advocates for children, or CASA, broke out their Christmas trees on Monday.

Christmas in July is a month-long toy drive for the kids that the group advocates for. This year they have seen an increase in kids through the CASA program.

"Last year we advocated for 1,033 children. This year we're at 900 and we're only at July." Glenna Cheesman, Director of Vigo County CASA said. "So, we know that we're gonna surpass that. So, we know that Santas gift bag is going to have to be really packed this year." 

During the month of December CASA has a Christmas party for the kids. Each child they advocate for receives a present

"We figured instead of waiting till the last minute we would start early in July. When a lot less things are going on, a lot less hectic." Cheesman said. "Hopefully to capture people that maybe want to help but maybe during the holiday season they can't." 

CASA has partnered with Chick-Fil-A and The Vigo County Commissioners Office. They will be at Chick-Fil-A tomorrow collecting toys all day.

Christmas Trees can be found in the Vigo County Annex. The trees will have cards on them with specific age ranges so that you have a better idea on what toys to get for the kids. 

For more information and to get updates on where CASA will be collecting toys throughout the month visit their Facebook page here.

