C-SPAN Bus Visits Vigo County Schools

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- A traveling bus encouraged students to explore what is happening in the government. The C-SPAN bus stopped at North Vigo High School and Otter Creek Middle School Monday.

This stop is part of the 50 capitals tour. On the tour, the bus stops at each state capital, as well as local schools and universities along the way.

The bus allows students to watch videos, take quizzes and learn about online resources they can use for their school work.

C-SPAN told News 10 that this is a way for students and the community to keep an eye on Washington and see what is going on in the nation's capital.

The tour has a few more stops along the way before they arrive in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The 14-month long tour wraps up in November.