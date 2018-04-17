Clear
Buy art, help the YMCA

Monday marked the start of the Annual "Art of Giving" Silent Auction that benefits the YMCA's annual Campaign.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some beautiful artwork is up for sale, and it's all for a good cause.

Monday marked the start of the YMCA’s Annual Art of Giving Silent Auction.

YMCA Member Linda Lou Rogers donated 32 oil paintings to the YMCA of the Wabash Valley.

The art is hanging in the main hallway of the Vigo County YMCA for you to bid on. All money raised goes straight to the YMCA’s Annual Campaign.

Erin Gregory, Director of Development and Communication for YMCA’s of the Wabash Valley, says the organization wouldn't have as many program options without events like this.

Gregory shares, "We rely so much on our supporters whether it's a major donor in our community, to our members, anybody who donates from $5 dollars to $5,000, makes a big impact on the services we're able to provide the community. So we're very grateful for everything Linda is doing."

Non-YMCA members are welcome to bid on the paintings too. Gregory says to check-in at the front desk when you arrive.

Bidding goes on until April 28th.

On the last day of the silent auction, Linda Lou Rogers will be teaching a Cookies and Canvas Class at the YMCA.

For more information call the YMCA at 812-232-8446.

