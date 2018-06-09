Clear

Business raises money for autism awareness

The Villas of Holly Brook held a pork burger fundraiser to support a local charity.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 5:41 PM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 6:46 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Pork burgers. In the state of Illinois, they are as identifiable as Lincoln's beard. Though all residents may not be the best at making them, just ask Brooke Murray.

Murray says, "This is my second year cooking, and if it wasn't for Jason, I wouldn't know what I was doing."

Learning curve aside, the reason to make the sandwiches today is important.

Villas of Holly Brook executive director Annie Wendt says, "we're selling pork burgers to the community to raise funds for the Craig A Nester foundation."

The foundation helps those in the community suffering from autism.

At two dollars and fifty cents, the burgers sold quickly. Every penny going right back to helping bring awareness to the condition. Last year, the fundraiser raised over a thousand dollars.

Sherry Smith with Meridian Senior Living says, "The more awareness and inclusion we can bring to the community then that's what we're trying to do."

When lunch arrived, cars lined up to get a chance to help out.

For Murray, the event hits home.

Murray explains, "My son has autism. He was diagnosed back when he was in first grade."

Giving her a reason to learn perfect her grilling skills.

Murray says, "I just find it very important that we all come together to handle it and deal with it. And do the right thing for our kids."

