Business concerned over new invasive species ordinance

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Perk-A-Lawn Gardens has been in Vincennes since 1979.

Director of Operations Ryan Lough says, "We are one of at least five big landscapers in Knox County."

Lough is concerned what the new invasive species ordinance may mean for his company.

Lough says, "We've got all these plants on here, we've got suggested things, we've got all of these things on here and the wording."

The ordinance bans 64 species of plants in Knox County. Area landscapers sell several of those plants. Lough says not all of the plants on the list are invasive.

Lough explains, "This is a Norway maple. And Norway maples have been put on the list for removal for invasive species. This plant happens to be a Crimson King which happens to be a Norway maple but is not invasive. And would be not for sale in Knox County anymore."

Will Drews with the Knox County Soil and Water Conservation District says the new ordinance is not intended to hurt area businesses.

Drews says, "We don't want to make this too burdensome for nurseries and landscape companies. So we're going to get with them pretty soon here and make sure they don't order a new stock of these species which they won't be able to sell."

Drews says they hope to work with businesses in order to find alternatives to invasive plants.

The new ordinance also enacts an invasive species board. That board will help to enforce the ordinance and also handle complaints. Lough hopes to work with the new board on the ordinance.

Lough says, "We need to narrow that down and look at the wording. Maybe come back with some revised wording so that it benefits them, it benefits the landscapers, it benefits business"