Bus service starts in West Terre Haute for a trial period

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Transit Authority is now sending its buses to West Terre Haute.
The addition has been years in the making, and on Monday, it started.
Bus service runs every hour, up until just before 5:00.
They will stop at places like the IGA and First Financial Banking Center.
This is just a testing period, and buses will run for a few months.
After that, it will be decided if it's worth it to offer this service permanently.
