Bus route to West Terre Haute approved

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Bus route to West Terre Haute has been approved.

Scroll for more content...

On Monday, the Board of Public Works approved the route.

It will make a handful of stops in West Terre Haute including the West Vigo IGA.

In total, it will make 12 trips across the bridge.

The new route begins on July 9th.