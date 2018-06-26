Bus route to West Terre Haute approved

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Bus route to West Terre Haute has been approved.
On Monday, the Board of Public Works approved the route.
It will make a handful of stops in West Terre Haute including the West Vigo IGA.
In total, it will make 12 trips across the bridge.
The new route begins on July 9th.
