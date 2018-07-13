Burning weeds with a propane torch caused fire at Terre Haute Prarie Farms

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know more about a fire that destroyed a storage building in Terre Haute last night.
Burning weeds is said to be the cause of the fire at Prarie Farms on North 2nd Street.
It happened around 7:30 Wednesday night.
Officials say a small propane torch was being used to burn weeds.
That's when they say the flames got out of hand and spread to the storage building.
The cause of the fire is officially being ruled as an accident.
