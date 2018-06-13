Burl Ives day planned for Newton, Illinois

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - June 14th is Burl Ives day in Newton Illinois. Ives is originally from Jasper County. He is best known for his role as the snowman in the Rudolph Christmas special.

Burl Ives days begins on Thursday with a free concert. The concert begins at 11 am at Peterson Park.

On Friday, the New Christy Minstrels will be at the Newton Community High School. The concert begins at 7 pm and costs 20 dollars. The event also includes a Burl Ives traveling museum.

