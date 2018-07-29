Burgers served up to help raise Alzheimer's awareness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local nursing home kicked off their newest fundraising event.
Villas of Holleybrook sold pork burgers on Friday.
They were sold in a drive-through in their parking lot.
They are raising money for Alzheimer's awareness.
There will be a 'Cocktails and Canvas' event on Sunday at 2:00.
