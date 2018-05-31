Clear

Building collapse in Parke County forces road closures

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A portion of a vacant building in Parke County has collapsed.

Bricks from a building located at the corner of Main Street and State Road 236 in Marshall, Indiana began to crumble.

The owner of the property already had plans to demolish the property.

Those plans were expedited on Thursday morning due to the extreme conditions of the structure.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews demolish the building.

