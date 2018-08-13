Budweiser Clydesdales arrive in town for air show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales are officially in the Wabash Valley.

The horses arrived on Monday at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

Their visit is part of the upcoming Terre Haute Air Show.

We caught up with organizers as they were getting their stalls ready.

The eight-horse hitch will be at the airport on Saturday, August 18th from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

The next day, they'll be part of the air show military parade.

That starts at 10:00 a.m.