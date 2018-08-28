Clear

Bubble gum-flavored children's Advil recalled

Pfizer, which makes the children's fever reducer and pain reliever, issued a voluntary recall of 4-ounce bottles of the bubble gum-flavored liquid.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 6:01 PM
Posted By: Debra Goldschmidt, CNN

(CNN) -- If you have children's Advil in your medicine cabinet, check the bottle.

Pfizer, which makes the children's fever reducer and pain reliever, issued a voluntary recall of 4-ounce bottles of the bubble gum-flavored liquid.

The recall was issued after customer complaints identified that the dosage cup provided is marked in teaspoons while the instructions on the label are given in milliliters (mL).

"Pfizer concluded that the use of the product with an unmatched dosage cup marked in teaspoons rather than milliliters has a chance of being associated with potential overdose," the company said in its announcement.

Ibuprofen is the active ingredient. Symptoms of an overdose of this medication may include dizziness, drowsiness, vomiting, nausea, headache and blurred vision.

A 2016 study found that 80% of caregivers made an error when dispensing medicine, and the most common mistake was measuring too much of the medicine.

The researchers found that using oral syringes rather than cups reduces those errors.

"When parents used dosing cups, they had four times the odds of making a dosing error, compared to when they used an oral syringe," said Dr. Shonna Yin, an associate professor at NYU Medical School who co-authored that study.

The recall affects one lot, R51129, which was distributed to retailers, wholesalers and distributors across the country between May and June. The expiration date of the recalled medicine is November 2020, and the UPC code is 3-0573-0207-30-0. The NDC code is 0573-0207-30.

Consumers should discontinue use of the medication, Pfizer said, and retailers should not sell it.

Anyone who has experienced a problem from this medication should contact their care provider or report it to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Marshall
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Wednesday Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

United Methodist Village CEO has resigned

Image

Woman in child neglect case still waiting to hear how her sentence will be served

Image

What is a heat advisory?

Image

Here comes a cold front...plus rain

Image

ISU freshman class breaks record

Image

Gas prices are up

Image

Plans to build pedestrian walkway between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute move forward

Image

Police find drugs geared toward kids

Image

Concern over bus routes at Rockville Elementary

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm