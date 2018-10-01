Brown vs Blue Basketball game set to raise money for local group

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement officers will hit the basketball court for a good cause.

Tuesday night is the annual Brown vs Blue Charity Basketball Game.

Players on the roster include people from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office and the Terre Haute Police Department.

All of the money raised during the event will go to Chances and Services for Youth.

The game takes place at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

Doors open at 5:30 with tip-off set for 6:30.

Tickets are $5, and kids 12 and under get in for free.