Broken ribs, arms, and legs: More details released on Sullivan County child neglect case

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has new details on a recent neglect arrest.
Last Friday, we told you that police arrested Eric Tharp.
On Tuesday, we received court documents detailing the investigation.
Investigators allege Tharp's three-month-old daughter was hurt while in his care.
In one record, a doctor said the baby had several breaks to her ribs, arms, and legs.
The doctor also said excessive force likely caused these injuries.
The charging information states Tharp squeezed the child in an angry manner, resulting in the injuries.
According to police, other family members are caring for the infant and her two siblings.
