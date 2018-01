VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crew members are back at work fixing a Vigo County bridge.

We're talking about Cook Road Bridge.

The roadway closed months ago after major flooding.

News 10 spoke with county engineer Neil Costello.

He says construction has been pushed back a bit by the weather, on top of the project design being reworked.

Weather permitting, the project is estimated to take around 60 days to complete.