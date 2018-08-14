Clear

Bridge collapses in Italy during heavy storm, crushing cars

A view of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)

There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries.

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 8:37 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — A bridge over an industrial area in the Italian city of Genova partially collapsed during a sudden and violent storm on Tuesday, leaving vehicles crushed in the rubble below.

Italian media reported that there were deaths, but Maria Luisa Catalano, a police official in Genoa, said that authorities were still involved in rescue efforts and did not yet know the number of victims or injured.

The disaster occurred on a highway that connects Italy to France and other vacation resorts on the eve of a major Italian holiday on Wednesday, Ferragosto, and traffic would have been heavier than usual as many Italians traveled to beaches or mountains.

The transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, called the collapse “an enormous tragedy.”

The private broadcaster Sky TG24 said that a 200-meter section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed over an industrial zone. Firefighters told The Associated Press that there are concerns about gas lines.

Photos published by the ANSA news agency on its website showed a huge gulf between two sections of the bridge.

Video captured the sound of a man screaming: “Oh god, oh, god.” Other images showed a green truck that had stopped just meters (yards) short of the gaping hole in the bridge.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said some 200 firefighters were responding to the accident.

“We are following minute by minute the situation for the bridge collapse in Genoa,” Salvini said on Twitter.

The Morandi Bridge was inaugurated in 1967. It is 90 meters (yards) high, just over a kilometer (about three-quarters of a mile) long, with the longest section between supports measuring 200 meters (yards).

The bridge is a main thoroughfare connecting the A10 highway that goes toward France and the A7 highway that continues north toward Milan.

ANSA said that authorities suspected that a structural weakness caused the collapse on Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Sunny and hot.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vote on Vigo County tax; new jail in mind

Image

High pressure is in the area for now and will keep a sunny sky in our forecast.

Image

Fixing fishing habitats

Image

Loogootee volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Image

Parke Heritage volleyball

Image

August 13th Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

TH Rex local

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs