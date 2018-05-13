Brick placement ceremony honors local veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many paid tribute to local veterans on Saturday morning.

Scroll for more content...

It was part of the brick placement ceremony at the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park.

48 bricks were laid to honor local heroes in the Wabash Valley.

Organizers say the bricks represent the appreciation to those who served.

"I enjoy doing this for the veterans. I think it's very important to be remembered. There's a lot of things we want to do to this park," said Larry Dietz Sr., Vigo County Veterans Memorial treasurer.

You can find the bricks at the Indiana State University Memorial Stadium on Brown and Wabash Avenue.

They are placed at the front entrance.