Brewing company celebrates grand opening in Paris

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A trip to Illinois may lead you to a new brewing spot in Paris.

Saturday was the official grand opening for Lot 50 Brewing Company.

The idea was started by three friends who liked brewing their own beer.

The owners told News 10 they want Lot 50 to be family friendly.

That's why you can find board games, ping pong, shuffle board and other games for everyone to enjoy.

Lot 50 Brewing Company has been open since May. They also have some of their own home brewed beers on tap.