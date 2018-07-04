Break-in at Vigo County Highway Department garage leaves trucks and gate damaged, one stolen and burnt

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following a crime alert out of Vigo County.

Officials say a man broke into the Vigo County Highway Department garage overnight on Monday.

Five trucks and the garage's gate were damaged, with one truck being set on fire.

The truck that was set on fire was found in Sullivan County.

When crews arrived to work on Tuesday morning, they found the south gate destroyed.

As they started checking equipment, they found the five trucks had damaged ignitions, one still with a screwdriver stuck inside.

News 10 learned the man eventually hot-wired one of the trucks and used it to drive through the south gate.

That stolen truck was found in Sullivan County destroyed by fire.

Crews were able to repair the gate fairly quickly, but the trucks will take a little longer.

Until the trucks are fixed, it will impact how much work they can get done.

The highway department handed over its surveillance video to the sheriff's office to see if it can help in their investigation.

If you have any information, call the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.