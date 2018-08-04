Brazil to welcome WWII hero on Friday, here's how you can show support

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, you'll have the chance to honor a Wabash Valley World War II veteran as he returns home.

Ray Kerr is 95-years-old.

He was a Navy fighter pilot during the war.

Kerr is returning home for a family reunion.

His journey will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Indianapolis, and from there a motorcade will bring him home, making a stop in Cloverdale.

Around 7:00, Kerr will arrive in Forest Park, following a Garrison Flag presentation.

Brazil city officials are encouraging everyone to come and support this World War II hero.