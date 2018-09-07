Clear

Brazil students honor first responders with breakfast

On Friday morning, students at Forest Park Elementary School hosted breakfast for first responders across Clay County.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 5:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley school took the chance to show some appreciation for their hometown heroes.

It began five years ago, only honoring police officers.

Now, the kids invite all first responders.

Principal Doug Jorgensen told us he wants his students to appreciate those men and women who serve our community every day...but also know they are normal people too.

"It's awesome...I mean there's no way to describe that because it gives you goosebumps. It gives you chills whenever you see all of these first responders standing there and all of these students cheering and clapping. It was a genuine appreciation and it really made me feel good," Jorgensen said.

They plan to keep the yearly tradition going next year.

