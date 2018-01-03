Brazil still without stray animal contract

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's back to "square one" for the City of Brazil when it comes to getting a contract signed to handle stray and abandoned animals. On Tuesday afternoon, Langman's Wildlife and Pest Control confirmed it will not sign a contract as previously agreed upon. Owner Will Langman told us his business had been "bad mouthed" by associates of the Clay County Humane Society. Up until December 31st, CCHS had that contract with Brazil.

However, Mayor Bryan Wyndham told News 10 last month CCHS is not a 24/7 service, plus they failed to answer calls for service.

"The humane shelter is not really geared for a 24/7 operation, and in their defense, that's not really how they're set up," said Mayor Wyndham. "That's the service we need."

CCHS tells a much different story, claiming they've always had 24/7 service, and the director of the shelter challenged the mayor for more specifics to back up his claims of CCHS ignoring or not answering calls.

"Nobody's provided those to us," said Michelle Cannava of CCHS. "It's hard for me to respond to a situation when I don't even know what the situation was."