Brazil sandwich shop already reopens after car drives into it

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details after a car crashed into a popular Brazil restaurant.
Eddie's in has already reopened.
Crews worked through the night and made basic repairs to Eddie's Sandwich Shop.
Windows are boarded up, but they are now open for business.
According to police, a car drove through the building and three people suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash hasn't been released.
