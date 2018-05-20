Clear

Brazil remembers first airmail flight eighty years ago

Taking flight back in time.

Posted: May. 19, 2018 9:07 PM
Updated: May. 19, 2018 11:43 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Taking flight back in time. 

Scroll for more content...

Many in Brazil, Indiana gathered Saturday to remember the first airmail take off.

Eighty years ago, Louis Lynch took flight from Brazil to Indianapolis, all to being the air mail delivery process.

Lynch's grandson was happy to be able to remember his grandfather, along with the city of Brazil.

"The airmail service eventually evolved into the commercial flight service that we're all familiar with today," said Randall Louis Roberts, Lynch's grandson.

The movie Airmail was shown at the Walnut Theater in Brazil to commemorate the event.

Movie goers could learn about how mail has evolved today.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 62°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Strong storms possible tomorrow afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It