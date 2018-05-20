Brazil remembers first airmail flight eighty years ago

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Taking flight back in time.

Many in Brazil, Indiana gathered Saturday to remember the first airmail take off.

Eighty years ago, Louis Lynch took flight from Brazil to Indianapolis, all to being the air mail delivery process.

Lynch's grandson was happy to be able to remember his grandfather, along with the city of Brazil.

"The airmail service eventually evolved into the commercial flight service that we're all familiar with today," said Randall Louis Roberts, Lynch's grandson.

The movie Airmail was shown at the Walnut Theater in Brazil to commemorate the event.

Movie goers could learn about how mail has evolved today.