Brazil plant to hire 100 new employees

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County factory plans to add around 100 new jobs.
On Wednesday, News 10 learned Great Dane in Brazil will increase production.
The increase in production is expected to happen over the course of the next two months.
Officials with the company say the expanded production will allow them to hire the additional employees.
A company spokesperson says they plan to increase the capacity of the refrigerated production line.
