Brazil man behind bars after police say they caught him trying to steal a trailer

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County man faces charges after police say he tried to steal a trailer.

It happened early Sunday morning.

Police say they were monitoring the area of County Road 200 West and Summit Lawn Cemetary in connection to a number of thefts, burglaries, and reports of a suspicious person.

According to police, they found three people trying to steal a trailer.

That is when police arrested Drew Atkinson.

Atkinson allegedly escaped custody while being escorted to the Clay County Jail.

Police say they were quickly able to catch him.

Atkinson is facing charges of attempted theft, escape, and trespassing.

The other two that police caught were not charged.