Brazil man arrested after synthetic marijuana, money and firearms found during search warrant

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Multiple agencies worked together Wednesday morning to serve a search warrant in Brazil in connection to a drug case.

Around 10:30 a.m. officers with Indiana State Police Meth Suppression Section, Vigo County Drug Task Force, Terre Haute Special Response Team and Brazil Police went to 714 West North Street in Brazil.

This was on a warrant from Vigo County Division 6.

While searching the home, police found about 1,100 grams of synthetic marijuana, money and firearms.

Donald G. Sutherlin II, 34, was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail. He is facing charges of dealing synthetic marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana and corrupt business influence.

“Citizens should know that while synthetic Marijuana does not possess the same qualities as natural Marijuana, the effects of synthetic Marijuana are often unpredictable and can lead to anxiety and agitation, as well as health related side effects,” a press release from Indiana State Police said.

Sutherlin is being held on no bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.