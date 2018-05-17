Brazil to apply for facade grant to help beautify the city

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Brazil may be small, but a lot of traffic makes its way through the city.

Scroll for more content...

"When I was a young girl this place was hopping," said Teresa Ringo, "We'd come to town all the time with my parents, and then it just kind of went like everything else."

Having lived in Brazil all her life, Ringo said she's seen the ups and downs of the city.

Ringo is also the owner of Hoosier Homes and Land. She bought a building on National Avenue about six years ago in the city's downtown.

"It's really improved since we've been here," she said.

City leaders said they want to continue that momentum.

"Once it gets rolling, that's when you really want to put the pedal to the metal," said Mayor Brian Wyndham.

The city is putting its name in the ring for a facade grant through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).

Wyndham said $574,000 would go to sprucing up the exterior of eight buildings, such as the James E. Deal Law Office and the former McCurdy's Decorating Center. Wyndham said the owners would put up a 20 percent match.

"We've got the commitment from the property owners and that's critical," said Wyndham, "They have skin in the game."

Wyndham said the city tried for this grant in the past, but fell short. However, he's confident in being considered this year.

"One thing that helps, and you'll see in this go round, is that most of all the buildings are in an area together, whereas they're not strung all over the place," he said, "It does have a lot more impact if they're all within the 2 block area or 3 block, maybe. It makes it a lot more effective. It's little things like that they're wanting to see."

Applications for the grant are due in July. Wyndham said shortly after that, in the fall, he'll expect to hear if Brazil is a recipient.

"It's challenging because it's very competitive," he said, "but I think that we're in a position to make it happen though too. I think most people can obviously see there is a lot going on here, and it's an exciting time for the whole community. We got a lot of great things, a lot of great organizations, there's a lot of revitalization going on here and there's a good community spirit that's driving that."

One of the group's excited about the city's future is Brazil Main Street. The group is dedicated to downtown revitalization.

"We've started doing our grill nights, and we've been doing a family movie night," said Vice-President Kensey Kunkel, "We've been painting facades, we've worked on park benches to bring those downtown. We just recently put in new flower boxes at the intersection of 59 and 40, which has been a nice addition."

The group is also in the working phases of the Route 40 Fest, which is going on its 3rd year. Kunkel said they have at least 80 vendors signed up for the September festival.

"It'll be a huge event, we have a great outpouring of people, it's a free event," saind Kunkel, "We have music and stuff lined up starting at 11 o'clock and that runs until 7 p.m."

It's a busy time for the community and its organizations. Despite negative reports, one recently naming Brazil as one of the "poorest cities", Kunkel said they're continuing to work even harder to change that.

"I will say regardless, it definitely made us think about things," she said, "about how Brazil is being perceived. I've grown up here, I've been here my entire life, and to me this is a good community."

"We really want to see change, maybe we're not the poorest, I hope we're not," Kunkel added, "but if it is, we're working very hard to change that perception, and we're working very hard to better the community and the lives of those that live here."