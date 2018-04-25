Clear

Brazil homeowner shoots an alleged intruder, investigation under prosecutor review

Police say a homeowner shot an alleged intruder in Brazil, Indiana.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2018 7:17 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2018 7:28 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a homeowner shot an alleged intruder in Brazil, Indiana.

The Brazil Police Department told News 10 the incident happened early Sunday morning at a house on Ashley Street. 

Officers said they found Raymond Morris with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The homeowner told police Morris kicked in his front door.

The homeowner said Morris approached him after being told to leave.

That's when the owner said he shot Morris.

Police said Morris underwent surgery and was in stable condition later on Sunday.

Now, the investigation is under review in the Clay County Prosecutor's Office.

