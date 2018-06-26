Clear

Brazil gears up for 83rd annual 4th of July Festival

One Wabash Valley community is gearing up for the 4th of July.

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley community is gearing up for the 4th of July.

Preparations are in full swing at Brazil's Forest Park for the City of Brazil's - Rotary Club's 83rd Annual 4th of July Festival.

Crews are assembling rides and building the concession stands.

The Clay County festival is one of the state's largest celebrations.

The nine-day festival starts on Tuesday and wraps up on Independence Day with a fireworks show.

