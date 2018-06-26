BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley community is gearing up for the 4th of July.
Scroll for more content...
Preparations are in full swing at Brazil's Forest Park for the City of Brazil's - Rotary Club's 83rd Annual 4th of July Festival.
Crews are assembling rides and building the concession stands.
The Clay County festival is one of the state's largest celebrations.
The nine-day festival starts on Tuesday and wraps up on Independence Day with a fireworks show.
Related Content
- Brazil gears up for 83rd annual 4th of July Festival
- 4th of July is just around the corner, get to know Indiana's firework laws
- Brazil expands economic district
- Linton's new superintendent starts in July
- Brazil animal service contract approved
- HI-99 gearing up for 28th annual Country Cares for Kids event
- Accident critically injures Brazil cemetery worker
- Settlement reached in Brazil dog bite case
- Emergency water line repair completed in Brazil
- Brazil housing center holds Pearl Harbor ceremony