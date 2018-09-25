Brazil Mayor's Ride a big success for the humane society

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanks to your generosity, the Clay County Humane Society will be able to better take care of its dependents.
On Tuesday, News 10 stopped by Brazil's city hall.
That's where we found Mayor Brian Wyndham celebrating the success of a local fundraiser.
Earlier this month, Brazil held the Mayor's Ride.
The event was canceled due to weather conditions, but it was later rescheduled.
Last year, the fundraiser raised about $7,000...this year it raised $14,000.
