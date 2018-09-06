CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can have some fun while supporting a worthwhile cause this weekend.
It's part of the Annual Brazil Mayor's Bike Ride.
The ride takes place on Saturday.
Proceeds for the event will go to the Clay County Humane Society and the police K9 unit.
Last year, the shelter received $7,000 as a result of the ride.
Registration starts at 2:00 p.m. at the Brazil City Hall.
The cost is $30 for individuals or $50 per couple.
Riders will leave at 3:00.
Related Content
- Brazil Mayor's Bike Ride roars into action this weekend
- Annual Cops bike ride kicks off
- Brazil expands economic district
- Dangerous winds persist as wildfires roar in California
- Brazil animal service contract approved
- U.S. Census says Brazil is the poorest town in the state, the mayor disagrees
- Griffin Bike Park kicks off bike season with several races
- Accident critically injures Brazil cemetery worker
- Settlement reached in Brazil dog bite case
- Emergency water line repair completed in Brazil
Scroll for more content...