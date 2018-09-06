Clear

Brazil Mayor's Bike Ride roars into action this weekend

You can have some fun while supporting a worthwhile cause this weekend.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 11:15 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can have some fun while supporting a worthwhile cause this weekend.

It's part of the Annual Brazil Mayor's Bike Ride.

The ride takes place on Saturday.

Proceeds for the event will go to the Clay County Humane Society and the police K9 unit.

Last year, the shelter received $7,000 as a result of the ride.

Registration starts at 2:00 p.m. at the Brazil City Hall.

The cost is $30 for individuals or $50 per couple.

Riders will leave at 3:00.

