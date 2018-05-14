Brazil High School monument still destroyed. What's next?

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Questions still remain about a Brazil High School monument.

Scroll for more content...

A piece of history is in shambles. A two-vehicle car crash ruined some of the brick work of the monument back in December. One man died.

What remains of the structure is pulled up bricks and debris. Nothing has been done for nearly five months later.

The structure was originally built almost a decade ago. There was a stone with the name of Brazil High School as well as a crest that says "1916, taken from the when the building was demolished.

Robert Pell graduated from Brazil High School in 1973. His parents are also graduates. The structure has sentimental value to him and his family.

"I thought the monument looked very good. It was very nicely done," Pell said.

The YMCA are the ones who gave permission to put the monument on their property.

"It's the Y's property, so they have a lot to say about it," Pell said.

The YMCA released the following statement:

"As many of our community members have noticed, the monument which sits in front of the YMCA was severely damaged in December 2017 as the result of a vehicle driving accident. While the monument was placed on YMCA property, the Y doesn't own or maintain the monument and has since been investigating who is responsible for the rebuilding.

When the clean-up process of the Brazil High School monument began, it happened without the Y's approval. The YMCA staff quickly responded to halt the monument clean up and secured significant pieces of the structure. These pieces have been safely stored at the Y with the intent of preserving the structure to its original stature as best as possible. The Y is aware of the significance of this monument and is willing to partner with Brazil alumni and support the community in order to help rebuild the monument."



The Clay Community Schools Corporation indicated they did not own the monument either.

It is answered the significant pieces of the structure are saved. Funds need to be raised to get the monument rebuilt.