Brazil Clay County Airport hosts fly-in event for community

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The sunny conditions made it easy to take flight on Saturday.
The Brazil Clay County Airport hosted a fly-in.
Local aviation lovers and pilots met up to show off their aircrafts and hang out for the day.
People who brought their planes either fly for a living or used to.
This is the first time in years the airport has held an event like this.
"If one person comes out of this thing and learns something they didn't know before or maybe takes a step toward aviation, the aviation career, we've won," said Board Member Kip Clark.
Clark said the free event was a way to give back to the community.
