Clear

Brazil Blessings Box, meant to help those in need, vandalized

A symbol of generosity has turned into an act of vandalism, now, police are looking for those responsible.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 6:33 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2018 6:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A symbol of generosity has turned into an act of vandalism, now, police are looking for those responsible.

Scroll for more content...

First Christian Chuch in Brazil put together a "Blessings Box."

It's for people to take what they need during difficult times.

Organizers say it happened over the weekend.

They say someone burned it and destroyed the plexiglass.

The members of the church say this is very disheartening.

"To see that somebody cares that little about their community or helping others and their neighbors when somebody might be in needs...it's crushing," Leigh Pritchard said.

The group is offering a reward to anyone that has information.

If you know who is behind it, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Zionsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
A Breezy, Warm Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It