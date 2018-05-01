Brazil Blessings Box, meant to help those in need, vandalized

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A symbol of generosity has turned into an act of vandalism, now, police are looking for those responsible.

First Christian Chuch in Brazil put together a "Blessings Box."

It's for people to take what they need during difficult times.

Organizers say it happened over the weekend.

They say someone burned it and destroyed the plexiglass.

The members of the church say this is very disheartening.

"To see that somebody cares that little about their community or helping others and their neighbors when somebody might be in needs...it's crushing," Leigh Pritchard said.

The group is offering a reward to anyone that has information.

If you know who is behind it, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.