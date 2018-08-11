Boys and Girls Club celebrates kickoff to football season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 200 kids kicked off the start of their football season on Saturday.
It was part of the football program for the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.
The league is made up of players starting at kindergarten to 8th grade.
They've been running football at 3210 8th Ave for the past eight years. Organizers say the program provides a safe and organized environment for kids looking to play the game.
Full league football games start up next week.
They're open for anyone to watch.
