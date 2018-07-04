Boys and Girls Club announces new CEO

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new leader has been named for the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.

Scroll for more content...

Effective August 6th, Nate Green will be the organization's new chief executive officer.

Green will oversee the day-to-day operations of the club, along with enforcing the organization's new strategic plan.

Green played basketball for ISU before playing professional basketball for nearly a decade.

Green comes from ONI Risk Partners where he served as an account executive since 2012.