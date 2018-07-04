TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new leader has been named for the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.
Scroll for more content...
Effective August 6th, Nate Green will be the organization's new chief executive officer.
Green will oversee the day-to-day operations of the club, along with enforcing the organization's new strategic plan.
Green played basketball for ISU before playing professional basketball for nearly a decade.
Green comes from ONI Risk Partners where he served as an account executive since 2012.
Related Content
- Boys and Girls Club announces new CEO
- Boys and Girls Club CPO Resigns
- Dinner helps raise money for Boys and Girls Club
- Boys and Girl Club has a new interim director
- Boys and Girls Club summer camp kicks off
- Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club making the holiday season bright
- Art and Supply Drive hopes to help local Boys and Girls Club
- Boys and Girls Club offers kids a safe place to have fun during spring break
- Local teen leaves Girl Scouts, joins Boy Scouts
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program