Boys and Girls Club CPO Resigns

News 10 learned this afternoon that Chief Professional Officer Jeff Kochvar has resigned.

He gave his letter of resignation to the board of the Boys and Girls Club on March 21st and his last day will be April 27th.

Board president Dave Fredrick told News 10 the board met yesterday to begin a search process for a new CPO.

In the meantime, they'll select an interim director.

Jeff Kochvar has been in charge of the Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute for a little over 3 years.

His letter of resignation says he is stepping down to pursue a family owned business.