TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club has an interim director.

Board President Dave Fredrick told News 10 he appointed Bobby Moore at the interim chief professional officer.

We told you last week that current CPO Jeff Kochvar resigned.

Moore will step in on April 28th.

The club's board is now forming a search committee to find a permanent replacement.