Clear

Boy's advocacy leads to hearing-aid replacement coverage

Hunter Martin's two-year lobbying effort ended this week when the Republican governor signed a law requiring insurance companies to pay for replacement hearing aids every three years for children under 18.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 10:38 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner calls him "one of the youngest, most effective lobbyists" in Illinois.

Hunter Martin's two-year lobbying effort ended this week when the Republican governor signed a law requiring insurance companies to pay for replacement hearing aids every three years for children under 18.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that the 10-year-old Hunter lost one of his hearing aids at school. The Illiopolis boy waited two exhausting weeks for a replacement. His mother Ramona says he struggled so hard to hear in class he often took after-school naps.

Hunter began testifying before legislative committees to require insurance coverage of replacements of hearing aids, which can cost up to $4,000.

He calls his advocacy before the General Assembly "a wild ride to go through."

The bill was HB4516 .

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Chance for thunderstorms, heating up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

Hey Kevin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out