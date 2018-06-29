Boy charged in school shooting faces September hearing

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has scheduled a September fact-finding hearing for a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting another student and a teacher at a suburban Indianapolis school.

The boy’s attorney had asked Hamilton Circuit Court Judge Paul Felix to delay the hearing, which had been scheduled for this week and is similar to a trial.

Felix rescheduled the hearing for Sept. 10-11.

The boy is accused of shooting teacher Jason Seaman and 13-year-old classmate Ella Whistler on May 25 at Noblesville West Middle School.

Authorities say Seaman tackled the boy after the youth entered Seaman’s classroom with two handguns and began shooting in the school about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

The Associated Press isn’t using the boy’s name because he’s charged as a juvenile.