Boy Scouts hold car wash for summer camp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Washing cars will provide more opportunities for local boy scouts this summer.

Troop 22 held a donation car wash in Terre Haute Saturday.

That money will help send the boys to summer camp this year.

Troop leader Matthew Marquis says he's glad to help the boys have some fun, all while teaching them about hard work.

"A lot of these boys are close to our hearts. A lot of them come from single parents families or maybe foster families, a lot of them are low income and they don't have the opportunity to do this any other way," said Marquis.

Troop 22 meets at Ryves Hall.

The boys say they are very excited for camp this summer.