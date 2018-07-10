Boy Scouts bring vegetable racing to Vigo Co. Fair

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have heard of a pinewood derby but what about a "Veggie Car Derby?"

The cars don't run on vegetables ... they are vegetables!

"I used a squash and some beets and green beans," Connor Mckanna says about his vegetable car creation.

People at the Vigo County Fair were treated to a tasty version of racing on Monday.

"A pinewood derby made out of vegetables so the entire car is edible from the trolley up and the kids can build their car and take it home with them," Aaron Craig with the Boy Scouts says.

Organizers say the derby is for young boys and girls to get their hands on vegetables to enourage a healthy diet. They say events like these at the fair get the boy scouts in front of more people.

"We're part of the community we want the community to know us and get involved in our community and let other people see what it is that we do and why it's a great thing to join the Boy Scouts," Craig says.

Boys and girls participating in the races learned not only about vegetables but how to build the fastest ride.

"I was thinking of weight. You need a lot of weight to go down there and build up a lot of momentum to go down the ramp faster than the other cars" Mckanna says.

