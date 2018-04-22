Bowling for Kids event raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many struck out for a good cause Sunday night.

It was part of the Bowl for Kids Sake event in Clay County.

The bowling tournament is a fundraiser, with proceeds going toward Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.

The organization offers after school programs and mentoring for kids.

"Just being involved in something bigger than themselves, and just being a part of something and a part of this community," said Christy Casassa, Big Brothers Big Sisters sponsor.

Organizers told News 10 the group raised more than $7,000.