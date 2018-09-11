Bowling a strike for local kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A single strike could mean good news for kids in Vigo County.

That's as local leaders bowled for a cause.

On Tuesday, they held the 'I Can't Believe It's Not a Gutter' benefit bowl.

The event benefits the Vigo County Education Foundation.

Members will use the money to send first graders in Vigo County to the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

"When those kids leap off the bus, it is priceless and so exciting. We know for many kids, it's the first time they've ever been and maybe the only time they will ever go," Jane Nichols from the Vigo County Education Foundation said.

This is the 8th year for the event.