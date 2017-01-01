wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

Both Terre Haute hospitals to have flu restrictions by Friday

Both Union Hospital and Regional Hospital staff say they've seen a rise in patients with flu cases.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2017 7:53 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2017 7:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Both of Terre Haute's hospitals will soon be under flu restrictions.

Hospital and Regional Hospital staff say they've seen a rise in patients with the flu.

Regional's restrictions went into place on Thursday and Union plans to enact restrictions on Friday.

Both hospitals follow similar restriction guidelines -

- No visitors with flu-like symptoms
- No visitors under the age of 18
- Only two visitors per patient are allowed
- For pediatrics and nursery units, only parents and grandparents will be allowed to visit.

