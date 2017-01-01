Both Terre Haute hospitals to have flu restrictions by Friday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Both of Terre Haute's hospitals will soon be under flu restrictions.
Hospital and Regional Hospital staff say they've seen a rise in patients with the flu.
Regional's restrictions went into place on Thursday and Union plans to enact restrictions on Friday.
Both hospitals follow similar restriction guidelines -
- No visitors with flu-like symptoms
- No visitors under the age of 18
- Only two visitors per patient are allowed
- For pediatrics and nursery units, only parents and grandparents will be allowed to visit.