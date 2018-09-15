Clear

Booze commission unlikely to call for big reforms

A state task force conducting an in-depth review of Indiana's alcohol laws is likely to conclude its two-year study without recommending major reforms.

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 10:41 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A state task force conducting an in-depth review of Indiana's alcohol laws is likely to conclude its two-year study without recommending major reforms.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Alcohol Revision Commission hashed out preliminary recommendations Friday that it will make to the state Legislature.

They will likely to include tinkering with the population-based alcohol sales permit quota system. That would give restaurants in growing communities the opportunity to secure permits - even when the local resident count normally would not justify it.

The commission also is likely to recommend tougher penalties for alcohol retailers who sell to minors.

It is not expected to take a position on whether Indiana should allow retailers, other than package liquor stores, to sell cold beer.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
A comfortable weekend with warm conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

Image

A nice weekend ahead! Kevin has the forecast

Image

The history of Oktoberfest

Image

100 new jobs coming to Greene County

Image

Harrison College announces closures

Image

One person dead in I-70 crash

Image

I-70 fire video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe